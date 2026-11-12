I Created Banana Island Using My Military Contacts – Terry Waya

Nigerian businessman and socialite Terry Waya has again claimed responsibility for the creation of Banana Island, one of Lagos State’s most expensive residential estates.

Naija News reports that Waya made the claims during an appearance on the School of Hard Knocks podcast.

The businessman said he used his military connections to facilitate the development of Banana Island.

Waya maintained that he played a leading role in bringing Banana Island into existence.

He also pointed to the wealthy residents who now occupy the estate as an example of how valuable the development has become.

He said: “I was the one that created Banana Island using my military contacts. Today, the richest people in Nigeria live there.

“I’m not a millionaire, I’m a billionaire. I became a billionaire 20 years ago.

“I’m one of the biggest farmers in Nigeria. Very, very serious farmer.

“My secret is investment in people. So tomorrow, if I get up and I happen to need anything, just a phone call away, I have enough contacts. Yes, I’ve got a lot of network.

“Nigerians like to copy, and any copy is always better than the original. Because you go to a board meeting with a Nigerian, he’s intelligent enough to watch you take the first move. No, he will destroy you from your first move.

“From your first move, he knows where you are going. When you are going to a negotiation, a desperate man will always make mistakes. I hate desperation. I’m calm. Go in as if you’re not interested, and then you have the leverage.

“If you lose your family trying to be rich, when you get rich, you may not have them back. They are gone. Just pray that you don’t lose too much in trying to be successful.”