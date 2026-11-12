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I Created Banana Island Using My Military Contacts – Terry Waya

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Terry Waya
Terry Waya

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian businessman Terry Waya has again claimed that he created Banana Island in Lagos State, speaking on the School of Hard Knocks podcast.
  • Waya said he used military contacts to facilitate the estate’s development and claimed that Nigeria’s richest people now live there.
  • Waya also described himself as one of Nigeria’s biggest farmers and claimed that he became a billionaire 20 years ago.

Nigerian businessman and socialite Terry Waya has again claimed responsibility for the creation of Banana Island, one of Lagos State’s most expensive residential estates.

Naija News reports that Waya made the claims during an appearance on the School of Hard Knocks podcast.

The businessman said he used his military connections to facilitate the development of Banana Island.

Waya maintained that he played a leading role in bringing Banana Island into existence.

He also pointed to the wealthy residents who now occupy the estate as an example of how valuable the development has become.

He said: “I was the one that created Banana Island using my military contacts. Today, the richest people in Nigeria live there.

“I’m not a millionaire, I’m a billionaire. I became a billionaire 20 years ago.

“I’m one of the biggest farmers in Nigeria. Very, very serious farmer.

“My secret is investment in people. So tomorrow, if I get up and I happen to need anything, just a phone call away, I have enough contacts. Yes, I’ve got a lot of network.

“Nigerians like to copy, and any copy is always better than the original. Because you go to a board meeting with a Nigerian, he’s intelligent enough to watch you take the first move. No, he will destroy you from your first move.

“From your first move, he knows where you are going. When you are going to a negotiation, a desperate man will always make mistakes. I hate desperation. I’m calm. Go in as if you’re not interested, and then you have the leverage.

“If you lose your family trying to be rich, when you get rich, you may not have them back. They are gone. Just pray that you don’t lose too much in trying to be successful.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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