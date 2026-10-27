Nobody Took Money From Nigeria’s Coffers – Mr Jollof Tackles Critics Over APC Prado SUVs

Nigerian comedian Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, has defended the brand-new Toyota Prado vehicles set aside for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign mobilization.

Naija News reports that Mr Jollof claimed the vehicles were purchased through private donations from wealthy individuals who had benefited from President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a post on Tuesday, Mr Jollof dismissed claims that public funds were used to purchase the vehicles.

He explained that wealthy supporters could donate several vehicles, including Toyota Prado SUVs and Lexus cars, if they wished to help the APC secure victory in the forthcoming elections.

He said: “If I have money today, I can decide to support the All Progressives Congress with 50 Prados, Lexus LS600; it is my money, and I can support in any way to enhance their victory. I know a man who has bought more than 20 brand-new Toyota Hiace buses, which will be used to campaign around the country. Yesterday, at his Abuja house, there were 10 already that he wants to give in support of the election. He has spent over N3bn on buses to aid the election. It is from his pocket, just like others, because President Bola Tinubu has made men.

“I don’t know why people are creating unnecessary narratives. The false narrative on social media is becoming alarming, and we won’t let lies prevail during this time of election. Any vehicle that you see with the APC emblem is supported by people. So support your candidate with your time and resources.

“Like me, I don’t have money to give, but I’m using my body and strength to support President Tinubu and the Delta governor. Some people are using their money. Don’t whitewash or misinform the general public. It is very, very wrong. If Israel posts Prados to aid their election mobilisation, it doesn’t mean that they moved the money from Nigeria’s account. They are donations from individuals that Tinubu has made. Nobody took money from Nigeria’s coffers to buy a vehicle for election purposes. Put your money where your mouth is.”