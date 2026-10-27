Is Workplace Pressure Quietly Making Cognitive Enhancement Mandatory?

Nobody is being forced to take a smart drug. No employer has issued a memo demanding sharper focus through chemistry. Yet in some of the most competitive workplaces, a quieter kind of pressure may be building: the feeling that if your colleagues are enhancing their minds, you cannot afford not to.

From choice to expectation

Cognitive enhancement is usually discussed as a personal choice. A person decides to take a stimulant, try a nootropic, or use a brain-stimulation device, and accepts the risks and benefits that come with it. On paper, that sounds like freedom.

But choices are rarely made in a vacuum. Consider a hospital where overnight shifts are long and errors are costly, or a law firm where billable hours decide promotions, or a newsroom with relentless deadlines. If some workers begin using enhancers to stay alert and productive, the baseline for “good performance” can shift. Others may feel pushed to follow, not because they want to, but because falling behind has real consequences for their jobs and income.

Ethicists sometimes call this indirect coercion. No one is ordered to enhance, yet the surrounding conditions make refusing feel like a professional risk.

We have seen this pattern before

Workplaces have long normalized habits that began as optional. Constant email availability started as a convenience and gradually became an expectation. Heavy caffeine use is so common that few people question it. Cognitive enhancement could follow a similar path: from unusual, to common, to quietly assumed.

The difference is that enhancement can involve prescription drugs, unknown long-term effects, and medical risks that coffee does not. When the stakes are higher, the question of whether people are truly free to say no becomes more important.

Who is most vulnerable?

Not every worker feels the same pressure. Those in insecure jobs, junior roles, or industries with heavy competition may feel they have less room to refuse. Workers who cannot easily switch employers or who depend on every promotion may be more likely to experiment with enhancement even when they have doubts.

This also connects to the inequality concerns raised earlier in this series. Those who can afford safer, better-quality enhancers may gain an advantage, while others may turn to cheaper, riskier options just to keep pace.

Protecting the right to say no

If enhancement is to remain a genuine choice, some safeguards may be needed:

Clear workplace policies. Employers should state plainly that no one will be penalised for choosing not to use cognitive enhancers.

Focus on conditions, not chemistry. Where fatigue and overwork are driving demand for enhancement, the better solution may be fixing schedules and workloads rather than medicating around them.

Honest information. Workers deserve accurate, independent information about benefits and risks, not just marketing claims.

Legal and ethical guidance. Policymakers and professional bodies can set boundaries, particularly in sectors where safety and public trust are at stake.

The real question

Supporters of cognitive enhancement argue that adults should be free to improve their own minds. That freedom deserves respect. But a freedom that comes with a penalty for declining is not much of a freedom at all.

The challenge for employers, regulators, and society is to make sure that enhancement remains something people can choose, not something they feel they must do to keep their jobs.

This is the fourth in a series exploring the ethics and policy of cognitive enhancement. The next piece will ask whether students using smart drugs for exams is a matter of personal choice or cheating.

Written by Caleb Atere

Bioethics Research Student