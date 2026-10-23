People Are Always Comparing Me To My Mum, It’s So Annoying – Omotola’s Daughter

Princess Ekeinde, daughter of Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has opened up on the pressure of being compared to her famous mother and the expectations that come with growing up in a well-known family.

Naija News reports that Princess shared her experience during an appearance on The Chat show.

She explained that although some children may enjoy financial privileges and opportunities because of their family backgrounds, they also face personal challenges that people do not always recognise.

According to Princess, being the first child and first daughter of her family comes with the responsibility of protecting its reputation and maintaining the legacy established by her parents.

She also noted that people frequently compare her with her mother in terms of beauty, popularity, achievements and talent.

She said: “Us, Nepo babies. Yes, it is good that we were born with a silver spoon; trust me, we have our struggles. People don’t actually see the struggles we face, but we have our own struggles. For me, it’s trying to keep my family legacy. You know, as the first child, the firstborn, and the first girl, the mantle is on me to represent my family and position myself and my family in the best light. People are always comparing me to my mum, whether it is status, beauty, or talent. People ask me if I am going to be an actress like my mother. And it’s so annoying; first of all, I am not Omotola, I am Princess. Let’s get this straight.”

“Secondly, my mummy went into acting because that’s what she is passionate about. How are you sure that’s what I want to do with my life? At some point, your life no longer becomes your own. You share so much of your life with these people, and you feel like they own you. They own what you do, what you say, how you dress, the people you date. It’s ridiculous; there is a lot of pressure.

“If you make a mistake in Nigerian culture, they would not call your name, but your parents’ name, like, ‘That’s Omotola’s daughter or Otedola’s son.’ Now, you’re no longer Princess or Davido, but Adeleke’s son or Omotola’s daughter. That stigma of trying to make sure you aren’t putting your family in a negative light. That pressure.”