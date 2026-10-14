 Skip to content
Entertainment

What People Don’t Know, They Can’t Hurt – Bolaji Ogunmola Reveals Why She Hides Her Relationship

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Bolaji Ogunmola
Bolaji Ogunmola

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress, Bolaji Ogunmola, said she keeps her romantic relationship private because she does not want the public to know details about her partner.
  • Ogunmola said on The Morayo Show that her partner did not choose fame, so it is unfair to expose him to celebrity pressure and attention.
  • The actress said she is happy in the relationship but will only tell the public that much, to stop people using personal details to hurt them.

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has explained why she prefers to keep details of her romantic relationship away from the public.

The Ajosepo actress said she wants to protect her partner from the pressure and attention that come with her fame.

Naija News reports that she spoke during an appearance on The Morayo Show.

She explained that her partner did not choose a life in the spotlight and should not be forced to deal with the pressures that come with her celebrity status.

The actress revealed that keeping their relationship away from unnecessary public attention is a way of protecting him, particularly from people who might use personal information to hurt or embarrass them.

Ogunmola maintained that she is happy with her relationship and prefers to share that much with the public without revealing further details about her partner or their private affairs.

She said: “I want to keep my relationship private; just know that I am in a happy place. And I feel my partner didn’t ask for this life, fame, so I feel it’s unfair to drag him into it. What people don’t know is that they can’t hurt. So, I would rather say I am happy and blessed. God is good.” 

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.