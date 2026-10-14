What People Don’t Know, They Can’t Hurt – Bolaji Ogunmola Reveals Why She Hides Her Relationship

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has explained why she prefers to keep details of her romantic relationship away from the public.

The Ajosepo actress said she wants to protect her partner from the pressure and attention that come with her fame.

Naija News reports that she spoke during an appearance on The Morayo Show.

She explained that her partner did not choose a life in the spotlight and should not be forced to deal with the pressures that come with her celebrity status.

The actress revealed that keeping their relationship away from unnecessary public attention is a way of protecting him, particularly from people who might use personal information to hurt or embarrass them.

Ogunmola maintained that she is happy with her relationship and prefers to share that much with the public without revealing further details about her partner or their private affairs.

She said: “I want to keep my relationship private; just know that I am in a happy place. And I feel my partner didn’t ask for this life, fame, so I feel it’s unfair to drag him into it. What people don’t know is that they can’t hurt. So, I would rather say I am happy and blessed. God is good.”