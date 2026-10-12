I Was Promised Ministerial Position For Helping Tinubu Win, But My Name Was Removed – Ex Deputy Governor 

Former Benue State deputy governor Steven Lawani has revealed that he was promised a ministerial appointment after helping President Bola Tinubu secure victory in Benue State during the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Lawani disclosed that he was informed that he would be made a minister but later discovered that his name was missing from the list of nominees just days before the appointments were announced.

He made the revelation during an interview with Trust TV.

According to him, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, had approached him to help lead Tinubu’s campaign in the state.

Lawani explained that he was outside the country at the time, enjoying a holiday in Dubai, when he received the request.

He said he returned to Nigeria following the request and devoted several months to working for the party’s presidential campaign in Benue State.

He revealed he had expected to receive a ministerial appointment in return for his contribution to the campaign.

He said: “I was told I would be a minister, and I looked forward to that. And thanked the authorities who told me that, but three or four days to the announcement, I was called upon and told my name was not there.”

Chief Steven Obekpa Lawani is a Nigerian politician, businessman and former Deputy Governor of Benue State. He served as deputy governor under former Governor Gabriel Suswam from 2007 to 2015.