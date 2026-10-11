I Did Five Surgeries While Trying To Conceive – Toyosi Adesanya 

Nollywood actress, Toyosi Adesanya, has spoken on the painful experience she went through while trying to become a mother.

The veteran revealed that she underwent five surgeries in 2022 because of her struggle to conceive.

The actress also spoke about the support she received from her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, during her fertility journey and the difficulties she faced in her former marriage.

Naija News reports that Adesanya shared her experience during an interview with Oyinmomo TV.

Recounting the number of medical procedures she underwent in her attempt to conceive, the actress disclosed that the repeated surgeries became so many that her doctor eventually advised her to stop.

She explained that 2022 was particularly difficult for her, as she went through five different surgeries while hoping to have a child.

Adesanya said her doctor’s advice came after the repeated procedures, which had taken a toll on her during the period she was trying to conceive.

Despite the challenges, the actress eventually welcomed a baby girl with her husband in March 2026.

She said: “In 2022, I did five surgeries. I did so many surgeries my doctor told me Enough of this. Iyabo who stood by me when I was trying to conceive, Iyabo who came to Akure to fight for me in my previous marriage. On the 14th of February 2014, on Valentine’s Day, Iyabo called my ex-husband. He called the people who were making my life difficult in Akure. She asked if they wanted to kill me. So why wouldn’t I do my responsibility when her grandson is celebrating his birthday? I am not one of the people bloggers would use their sad story to feed.”