PariPesa Expands Nigerian Football Presence Through Inter Lagos Partnership

PariPesa is expanding its involvement in Nigerian football after signing a partnership with Inter Lagos Football Club for the NPFL 2026/2027 season

Under the new agreement, PariPesa becomes the Official Betting Partner of Inter Lagos FC, with the brand also set to appear on the club’s official first-team shirts

The collaboration represents a significant step in PariPesa’s local football strategy and provides a new channel for engaging Nigerian fans throughout the domestic season

Football-Focused Campaigns and Fan Activities

PariPesa and Inter Lagos will use the partnership to develop a range of activities aimed at football supporters

These are expected to include co-branded content, social media initiatives, competitions, giveaways and matchday experiences. The objective is to create regular interaction between the brand, the club and its fanbase rather than limiting the partnership to traditional sponsorship visibility

For PariPesa, working with a Nigerian football club also provides a more direct way to communicate with local audiences

“Football has a unique ability to bring people together, and that is exactly why this partnership is important for us. Inter Lagos gives PariPesa an opportunity to connect with fans in a more local and meaningful way, while creating exciting content and experiences around the game,” said PariPesa Country Manager Damilare Obadimu

Inter Lagos CEO Lanre Vigo welcomed the cooperation and its potential to support the club’s commercial development

“We are pleased to welcome PariPesa as the Official Betting Partner of Inter Lagos Football Club. The partnership brings together two brands with a strong interest in football and fan engagement, and we look forward to creating new experiences for our supporters throughout the season,” he said

From International Partnerships to Local Football

The deal forms part of PariPesa’s wider football activity across Africa

The brand works with Yaya Touré as its Brand Ambassador and has also partnered with Olympique de Marseille as Regional Africa Partner

Inter Lagos now adds an important Nigerian club partnership to that portfolio

It is also PariPesa’s first partnership with a Nigerian football club, giving the company a platform that is directly connected to domestic supporters and local football culture

Throughout the 2026/2027 season, Inter Lagos and PariPesa will work together on campaigns and football experiences aimed at maintaining regular engagement with fans