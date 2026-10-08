I Just Went Back To Church – Actor Alebiosu Reveals Strange Experiences After Returning To Islam

Yoruba actor Adewale Michael Alebiosu has opened up on his religious journey, Naija News reports.

Alebiosu spoke during an interview on Talk-To-B with Biola Adebayo.

According to the actor, he was born into a Muslim family and later became a Christian after what he described as an encounter with Jesus.

He eventually stopped attending church after his mother became upset with him and asked him to return to the religion he was raised in.

He said he followed his mother’s request and returned to Islam, attending NASFAT at Jankara Agbado, Ijaye, where he was living at the time.

However, Alebiosu said his experience after returning to the mosque left him confused and eventually influenced his decision to go back to church.

The actor claimed that whenever he attended the mosque on Sundays, he would see what he believed were angels of God entering and leaving the mosque.

He said the experience was difficult for him to explain to other people because he was unsure how they would react if he shared what he was seeing.

He said: “I stopped going to church when my mom got angry. I converted back to Islam and I was going to Nasfat at Jankara Agbado, Ijaye where I was living at the time. If I go to mosque on Sundays I would see angels of God coming in and out. Who would believe me if I say this? And on other days people would randomly tell me that I did not do what God told me to do. I thought, my mom said I should go back to my background, now that I am there I am seeing a lot of vision that I cannot even tell anyone. I just went back to church.”