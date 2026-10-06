American Televangelist Jim Bakker Dies At 86

American televangelist Jim Baker, who built one of the United States’Winner most prominent Christian television ministries before his career was detailed by sex and financial scandals, has died at the the age of 86.

Naija News understands that Bakker died on Monday, his wife, Lori Bakker, announced in a statement on social media.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

“It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved husband, Jim Bakker, went home to be with the Lord this evening,” Lori said in a statement.

“For 66 years, Jim gave his life to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a pioneer of Christian television, but to me, he was my husband, my best friend, and the man I was honored to walk beside through so many seasons of life and ministry.”

His wife added in her statement, “Jim loved people deeply. He loved this ministry, and he loved the friends and partners who stood with him throughout the years.”

“Even in his final days, his heart was still for the work of God and for the gospel to continue reaching the world.”

The televangelist became popular alongside his then-wife, Tammy Faye Bakker, through their Christian television programme, The PTL Club, which they launched in the 1970s.

The programme grew into a large religious broadcasting empire, while the couple also developed Heritage USA, a Christian theme park and resort in South Carolina.

At the height of their influence, the Bakkers attracted millions of viewers and raised substantial sums through their television ministry.

However, it all collapsed in the late 1980s after revelations surrounding Bakker’s personal conduct and the finances of his ministry.

Bakker resigned from PTL in 1987 following revelations that money had been paid to church secretary Jessica Hahn, who accused him of sexual assault.

He was subsequently investigated over the ministry’s finances and was convicted in 1989 on fraud and conspiracy charges.

Bakker was sentenced to 45 years in prison but served about five years before being released on parole in 1994.

His conviction brought an end to his first marriage. Tammy Faye later divorced him and continued her own career in television before her death in 2007.

Bakker eventually returned to Christian broadcasting after his release from prison and established a new ministry in Missouri.

He later hosted The Jim Bakker Show, where he focused heavily on end-times teachings and promoted survivalist products.

His later ministry was also involved in controversy. In 2020, Missouri authorities sued Bakker after he promoted a product as a treatment for COVID-19. The case was later settled, with Bakker and his ministry agreeing to pay restitution.