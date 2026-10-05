NRS Issues FIRS Recruitment Alarm

Job seekers have been warned against a fake recruitment notice circulating online in the name of the defunct Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) said it had not authorized or commenced any recruitment exercise and urged members of the public to ignore the notice.

The warning was contained in a public notice titled ‘Fraudulent Recruitment Notice‘ shared on the Service’s official 𝕏 account on Monday, Naija News reports.

The NRS said the fake notice, titled “Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Job Vacancy, Replacement,” had been circulating on social media and other platforms.

According to the agency, the notice claims to offer job opportunities and directs interested applicants to submit their details through an email address provided by the scammers.

“The NRS wishes to state categorically that the notice is fraudulent and did not emanate from the Nigeria Revenue Service,” the agency said.

The Service also reminded Nigerians that the FIRS had been replaced by the NRS.

It warned that any recruitment announcement issued in the name of FIRS should be treated with caution and independently verified before anyone provides personal information or takes further action.

The revenue agency said it had not appointed any person, consultant, agent or third party to handle recruitment on its behalf.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NRS has not authorized or commenced the recruitment exercise referenced in the notice and has not appointed or authorized any individual, agent, consultant or third party to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf,” it stated.

The NRS advised Nigerians to be careful when responding to recruitment messages, links and online adverts, particularly those requesting personal information.

It said genuine recruitment exercises by the Service would only be announced through its official website and other authorized communication channels.

The agency urged job seekers to verify recruitment information through these official channels before applying or sharing their personal details.