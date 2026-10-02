So Na Only Me Bayi? – Chioma Akpotha Mourns As Father Dies

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has announced the death of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka.

Naija News reports that Akpotha shared the news on Instagram on Friday, October 2, 2026, alongside photographs of her late father.

The actress revealed that his death has left her without either of her parents, as her mother had died 13 years ago.

The thespian said she was deeply affected by the loss and struggled to find the right words to express her grief.

She described her late father as a source of comfort and an important part of her life.

Akpotha said she was grateful that her father lived to an advanced age and had the opportunity to see his children and grandchildren.

She also expressed appreciation for the time they spent together, particularly during the later period of his life.

She wrote: “I have been trying to find the words to say this.. My beloved father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka, has gone to be with the Lord. I lost my mother 13 years ago and now that my father is gone, the thought that I have neither parent here anymore breaks my heart in a way I cannot fully explain. So na only me bayi? My daddy, papa’m, obara’m, my comfort, and such a precious part of my life… GONE!

“I am so thankful you lived a long life, and I am grateful to God you saw your children and grandchildren. We had hoped you would meet your great-grandchildren too, mana nya diba! No matter how many years we are given with a parent, we still want one more conversation, one more embrace, one more day.

“I thank God for his life and for the precious moments I spent with him, especially near the end. I have held this news close while trying to understand my own grief. As I share it now, I ask you to please keep me, my siblings, and the entire Chukwuka family in your prayers.

“Your love and support will mean so much to us in the days ahead. I will share details about his funeral when the family is ready. Rest well, Olowo of Ikate, my father. I will always love you.”