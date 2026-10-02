Tinubu Gov’t Introduces 11-Character Postcodes For Every Building In Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu‘s administration has launched a new system that will enable Nigerians to now identify their homes and business locations with unique 11-character digital postcodes.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, announced the development in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday, urging Nigerians to find and begin using their postcodes.

Naija News reports that the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System is operated by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and assigns a unique code to every addressable building across the country.

The system uses Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to provide precise location details, making it easier to identify buildings and deliver services.

According to Tijani, the initiative will help businesses connect with customers outside their immediate locations and allow families to provide accurate addresses during emergencies.

He added that government agencies would also find it easier to reach communities and deliver essential services with the help of the new system.

“Every Nigerian deserves to be found. Every business deserves the chance to reach its customers. And every community deserves to be within reach of opportunity,” the minister said.

Tijani explained that the availability of accurate postcodes would also support the Federal Government’s plan to grow Nigeria’s economy to $1 trillion.

He said the country needed basic digital infrastructure that would allow more Nigerians to take part in economic activities, expand their businesses and access opportunities.

“As we work towards (President Bola Tinubu’s) ambition for a $1 trillion economy, we must build the foundations that allow more Nigerians to participate, trade and prosper. This is one of those foundations,” he added.