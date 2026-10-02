Court Appoints Receiver Over Disputed Lagos Property

The Federal High Court in Lagos has appointed a Receiver/Manager to take possession and control of a disputed property at No. 68 Molade Okoya Thomas Street, off Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, linked to Levitikal Realties & Construction Limited.

Naija News reports that Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, in an order issued on September 29, 2026, restrained Levitikal Realties, its directors, agents, representatives, servants and anyone acting through it from selling, transferring, assigning, mortgaging, leasing, charging, alienating or otherwise encumbering the property pending the hearing and determination of the interlocutory injunction application before the court.

The order was made in Suit No. FHC/LAG/CS/1245/2026, instituted by Dr (Mrs) Maryam Sani Abacha against Levitikal Realties & Construction Limited.

The property is covered by a Certificate of Occupancy dated July 4, 1988, and registered as No. 32 at Page 32 in Volume 1988B of the Lands Registry Office, Lagos State.

The court’s intervention followed an ex-parte application filed on September 10, 2026, through counsel to the applicant, Adedayo Adesina (SAN).

Justice Lewis-Allagoa also restrained the defendant from taking any step or carrying out any act calculated to interfere with, overreach, dissipate, assign, transfer, sell, alienate, encumber or otherwise prejudice the subject matter of the originating summons.

In a significant aspect of the ruling, the judge appointed the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, or any officer of the court serving as Official Receiver, as Receiver/Manager to take possession, custody and control of the disputed property pending the hearing and final determination of the Motion on Notice.

Alternatively, the court approved the appointment of the property management company of Bola Adebule & Company, Estate Surveyors & Valuers, or any other fit and reputable property management firm registered with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Agency, LASRERA, to take possession and control of the property.

The judge further restrained Levitikal Realties from representing or holding itself out to any third party as the owner of the property capable of being sold, transferred, mortgaged, leased, alienated or otherwise encumbered.

The latest development followed a dispute arising from a joint venture arrangement for the development of a high-rise property on the Victoria Island site.

According to the court processes, the landowner subsequently terminated the joint venture agreement over alleged fundamental breaches by the developer, Levitikal Realties & Construction Limited.

The allegations form part of the wider dispute between the parties and have not been finally determined by the court.

The dispute has reportedly extended beyond the Federal High Court proceedings to arbitration and other legal processes. A Notice of Dispute and Request for Mediation and/or Arbitration dated September 7, 2026, is also connected to the property.

The development has further attracted attention because of the reported involvement of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The property was previously sealed by the EFCC amid an alleged investigation.

The reported EFCC action is separate from the present civil proceedings, and the interim order of the Federal High Court does not constitute a final finding of wrongdoing against any party.

Ajose is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Levitikal Group and has been publicly associated with the development.

The court order now places the property under interim receivership and restricts any dealings capable of transferring or otherwise encumbering the asset while the litigation continues.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa also authorised the applicant to publish the court’s orders in national newspapers and online media circulating in Nigeria.

The publication is intended to notify members of the public, prospective purchasers, lenders, investors and other interested parties of the pending proceedings and the applicant’s interest in the property.

The judge further directed the Nigeria Police Force, including the Inspector General of Police, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, as well as the EFCC and other relevant law-enforcement agencies, to provide adequate security and assistance to the applicant and the Deputy Sheriff of the Federal High Court for the implementation and enforcement of the orders.

The court’s decision followed consideration of the affidavit filed in support of the application, sworn to by Sadiq Mohammed Abacha, as well as submissions by Adesina, SAN, on behalf of the applicant.

The matter has been adjourned until November 9, 2026.