Court Orders Speedy Trial As Abba Kyari, Others Resume Defence

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the accelerated hearing of the ongoing cocaine trial involving suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and four other police officers.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the directive on Tuesday as Kyari and his co-defendants resumed their defence in the case.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until October 5 for continuation of the defence proceedings.

The case had earlier been adjourned indefinitely on May 20 after Justice Nwite was shortlisted for elevation to the Court of Appeal.

The National Judicial Council (NJC), at its 111th meeting, had recommended 12 High Court judges, including Nwite, to President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, the judge asked lawyers in the case to state the current position.

Counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sunday Joseph, explained that the case had initially been adjourned indefinitely because of the judge’s recommendation for elevation.

Joseph, however, said subsequent developments and the agreement of the lawyers had paved the way for the trial to continue while awaiting the President’s decision on the recommendation.

He recalled that the second defence witness, Inspector El-John Nwonke, completed his evidence on March 16.

According to him, counsel to Kyari had requested time to review Nwonke’s testimony before the witness could be cross-examined.

Joseph said the matter was consequently adjourned to May 20 and 21 for further hearing.

He said the immediate issue was for the defence counsel to state their position on the testimony of the second defence witness, after which cross-examination could proceed.

However, A. Akkas, who appeared for Kyari and the third defendant, ASP Bawa James, disputed parts of the prosecution’s account.

Akkas, who held brief for senior lawyer Onyechi Ikpeazu, said the court record would show that the defence had requested time to compare the transcript of new evidence demonstrated during the proceedings and establish its accuracy.

He also told the court that he was only served with the hearing notice on Monday and needed more time to prepare.

Akkas added that Nwonke was currently outside the country on official duty.

He therefore asked the court for an adjournment to enable the defence secure the attendance of Nwonke and other witnesses expected to testify.

Other defence lawyers did not oppose the accelerated hearing of the case, although they did not object to the request for more time.

Lawyer to the fifth defendant, Leke Atalogbe, also told the court that the defendants were interested in a speedy conclusion of the case.

He noted that the defendants remained in custody and had not been granted bail.

Justice Nwite, in his remarks, said he was more concerned about ensuring the accelerated hearing of the matter.

The judge consequently ordered that the trial should proceed on a day-to-day basis until its conclusion.

Flashback:

Naija News recalls that Kyari, a former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), is standing trial alongside ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu.

Two convicted drug traffickers, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, were also initially listed as the sixth and seventh defendants.

The NDLEA accused Kyari and the other police officers of conspiracy and obstruction in connection with the alleged illegal dealing in and importation of cocaine involving Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

Umeibe and Ezenwanne were convicted on June 14, 2022, after they pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them by the NDLEA.

Earlier in the trial, the court admitted a video recording tendered through Nwonke as evidence.

The video contained the confessional statements of Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

While giving evidence, Nwonke told the court that the two convicted drug traffickers had allegedly narrated how NDLEA operatives at the Enugu Airport helped them beat security checks before they were arrested by officers of the IRT.

He said the two men were arrested on January 19, 2022, with 21.55 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The witness further told the court that the men said they had been involved in the drug business for a long time and were surprised by their arrest by the police.