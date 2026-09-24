Samsung Launches Galaxy A08, Bringing Improved Power, Advanced AI And Stronger Value To Users

Samsung Electronics West Africa has announced the new Galaxy A08, a smartphone designed to deliver reliable everyday performance and intelligent experiences at an accessible price point.

Built for users who want more from their smartphone, Galaxy A08 proves to be the perfect mobile companion that goes the distance with features typically associated with more advanced smartphones now included in the Galaxy A-Series’ latest addition.

Power That Keeps Up

At the heart of Galaxy A08 is a 6,000mAh battery, designed to provide dependable power throughout the day and beyond. Whether users are streaming, browsing, connecting with friends or consuming content, Galaxy A08 is built to keep up with daily demands.

With video playback of up to 22 hours, users can spend more time doing what they enjoy without constantly reaching for a charger.

Made to Handle Everyday Life

Galaxy A08 is designed with durability in mind. It features IP64-rated protection against dust and water splashes. This added layer of protection gives users greater confidence when using their device in everyday environments.

From busy commutes to spontaneous moments, Galaxy A08 remains the reliable choice.

Smarter Experiences with Galaxy AI

Galaxy A08 brings intelligent Galaxy experiences to more users with features including Circle to Search and Multiple AI Agents.

With Circle to Search, users can search for information directly from what is displayed on their screen, making it easier to discover products, places, images and more without interrupting what they are doing.

The Multiple Agentic AI experience further enhances how users interact with their smartphone, helping them complete tasks across supported applications through more seamless & intelligent interactions with Gemini and Perplexity.

Powerful Performance, Uninterrupted Flow

Galaxy A08 is equipped to deliver smooth performance, with an advanced application processor and upgraded memory that handles everything from social media and streaming, to multitasking and gaming.

This means users can enjoy a smartphone experience that is responsive and capable, whether they are working, creating, communicating or simply staying entertained.

Built to Stand the Test of Time

Samsung is also extending the lifespan of Galaxy A08 through its commitment to software and security support. The device is set to receive up to six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates, helping users keep their device experience current and protected for longer.

This extended support reinforces Samsung’s commitment to providing significant value throughout the life of the device.

Innovation for Everyone

With Galaxy A08, Samsung continues to bring meaningful innovation to a wider range of consumers, combining dependable hardware, intelligent experiences and long-term software support in one accessible smartphone.

Galaxy A08 is now available at Samsung Experience Stores, authorized dealers, and partner retailers nationwide. It comes in Dark Blue, Silver and Green color variants.