‘This Cannot Be Ignored’ – Kingibe Urges NAFDAC, SON To Investigate Presence Of VOCs In Sanitary Pads 

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the National Assembly, Ireti Kingibe, has appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to investigate the presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in disposable sanitary pads sold in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Kingibe made the appeal in a statement shared on 𝕏, in response to a video by Nigerian doctor, Aniekwe Donald, who raised an alarm over the alleged presence of VOCs in disposable sanitary pads.

In the viral video, Aniekwe said his social media handles have repeatedly been taken down after he questioned what NAFDAC and SON have done about the recommendation from the Scientist of the Defence Academy and scientists at the Airforce Institute of Technology, when chemical analysis showed that sanitary pads in Nigeria contain VOCs in varying concentrations.

He argued that Nigerian women have the right to know the chemical compounds contained in the sanitary pads they wear.

Aniekwe also accused affected brands of silencing women who complained by sending them PR packages and forcing them to post review videos on social media.

Reacting to his post, Kingibe said these concerns cannot be ignored and called on NAFDAC, SON and other relevant regulatory authorities to immediately investigate these findings, conduct comprehensive safety assessments, strengthen quality control measures, and provide clear and transparent information to the public.

According to Kingibe, women deserve access to safe menstrual hygiene products and the assurance that the products they use every month will not put their health at risk.

The statement read, “The health, safety and well-being of women and girls across our nation must remain a national priority.

“I am deeply concerned by recent scientific findings raising questions about the presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in disposable sanitary pads available in Nigeria. These concerns cannot be ignored. Given the importance and frequency of use of these products, we must take every necessary step to protect the health and safety of Nigerian women and girls.

“I urge NAFDAC, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and other relevant regulatory authorities to immediately investigate these findings, conduct comprehensive safety assessments, strengthen quality control measures, and provide clear and transparent information to the public.

“Women deserve access to safe menstrual hygiene products and the assurance that the products they use every month will not put their health at risk. We must prioritise women’s safety in Nigeria by ensuring that public health concerns are investigated promptly, regulatory standards are enforced, and those who raise legitimate concerns are heard and protected.

“The safety of our women is not negotiable. It demands urgent action, transparency and accountability.”