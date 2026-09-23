Magixx Enters PUBG MOBILE As Version 4.6 Levels Up Nigeria  

PUBG MOBILE is bringing a fresh wave of action, African music, and competitive gaming to Nigeria with the launch of Version 4.6, the official PUBG MOBILE × Magixx collaboration, and the conclusion of the PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) Nigeria 2026.

From vampire hunting to national championship glory, PUBG MOBILE is giving Nigerian players more reasons to jump into the action.

Enter the World of Vampire Hunters

The latest Version 4.6 takes players into a darker battleground with the arrival of the Vampire Hunters theme, adding a supernatural twist to the popular PUBG MOBILE battle royale experience. Alongside the new theme, the update brings exciting new features and gameplay experiences designed to give players more ways to explore, compete and survive on the battlefield

But the excitement does not stop at gaming: this update also puts African music and style in the spotlight through Nigerian Afro-pop star Magixx, the official music collaborator for the Version 4.6 Africa campaign.

Built around the theme “BE THE ONE,” the collaboration celebrates confidence, teamwork, and the determination to stand until the end.

From September 24 to October 23, players can participate in the limited-time Unlock Magixx Style event. By logging in, completing missions and playing matches, players can unlock Magixx poster pieces and claim free rewards, including a Magixx Avatar Frame, Voice Pack, Lobby Music, and an exclusive outfit/skin.





Players can also set Magixx’s “Be The One” as their lobby music, bringing the collaboration directly into their PUBG MOBILE experience every time they enter the game.

With the Vampire Hunters experience, new features, and the Magixx collaboration, players can download the latest version of PUBG MOBILE and jump into the action.

Team Pride Crowned PMNC Nigeria 2026 Champions





The competitive energy peaked at the PMNC Nigeria 2026 Finals, held on September 13, where Nigeria’s top PUBG MOBILE teams battled for national glory, prize money and the opportunity to represent the country at PMGO Africa.

Team Pride emerged victorious, with Begho (Oluwadamilola Oladele), Kwila Obadiah, Chico (Maude Usman) and Finish (Farid Mahri) taking home the $3,000 cash prize, while Begho was also named the tournament’s most valuable player (MVP)



The competition was closely contested; Neon Outlaws finished as first runners-up while Tribe Warriors secured the second runner-up position, rounding out the top three teams in the national championship.

With the victory, Team Pride now has its sights set on the PMGO Africa stage, taking Nigeria’s competitive gaming ambitions beyond its borders.

Beyond the action on the battleground, PMNC Nigeria 2026 also highlighted the growing ecosystem around gaming in Nigeria, with Infinix, oraimo and itel supporting the tournament and bringing technology, lifestyle products and rewards closer to the gaming community.

Representing Infinix, Nosa Stephen Ekaghe, highlighted the brand’s sponsorship of the tournament through the Infinix GT 50 Pro, which players used during the competition. Designed with gamers, creators and professionals in mind, the device features gaming-focused technologies including Hydro-Cooling and GT Triggers.

Bella Ibrahim, Content Creation Manager at oraimo, reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to supporting gamers with products and accessories designed to complement their everyday lifestyles.

Meanwhile, David Chuks Obikwame, ATL Marketing Manager at itel, celebrated Team Pride’s victory by presenting the champions with new itel air conditioners.

Together, the tournament partnerships highlight how gaming in Nigeria is evolving beyond entertainment into a vibrant intersection of technology, music, lifestyle and youth culture.

As PUBG MOBILE takes players from the supernatural battleground of Vampire Hunters to the international competitive stage of PMGO Africa, the message is clear:

BE THE ONE.

Download the game and play for free on the App Store and Google Play Store