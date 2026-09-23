I Have Never Seen Any President With Better Plans Than Tinubu – Masari

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Masari, has declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he has not seen any Nigerian president with a better plan for the country.

Naija News reports that Masari made the statement in a video published on Tuesday by HM Arewa, a media platform that reports in Hausa.

The former Katsina State governor spoke while addressing a group of women at a recent public event reportedly held in Kaduna.

He said his long experience in Nigerian politics had given him the opportunity to observe different administrations and assess their plans for the country.

According to Masari, Tinubu stands out among the presidents he has witnessed because of the plans and policies being pursued by his administration.

He said: “Even if I were asked to swear, on my age and my political involvement for almost 40 years, I can confidently say I have never seen a president with better plans to make Nigeria great than Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have simply never seen anyone like him.

“The people who claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done nothing are the kind of people who never appreciate when someone is doing well.

“What surprises me about our people when they talk about religion is this, is religion exclusive to the Hausa, the Yoruba, or even the Igbo?

“Each and every one of you knows how to talk to her husband or children better than anyone else can. This divisive talk is only being pushed by people who are deeply selfish.”