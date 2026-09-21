Nigerian Drug Dealer Recaptured After Liberia Prison Escape

A Nigerian drug dealer, Tony Obina, has reportedly been recaptured after escaping from the Kakata Central Prison in Margibi County, Liberia.

Obina was among inmates who fled the correctional facility on Sunday following a jailbreak confirmed by Liberia’s Ministry of Justice.

A video shared online by West Trybe News Media showed Obina and another man being escorted back to the prison after local residents reportedly apprehended them.

In the footage, Obina was seen wearing only blue underwear while being taken back to the correctional facility.

Confirming the jailbreak in a statement issued on Sunday, September 20, 2026, the Liberian Ministry of Justice said several inmates had escaped from the facility.

“The Ministry of Justice informs the public that a jailbreak has occurred at the Kakata Central Prison in Margibi County, resulting in the escape of a number of inmates from the facility,” the statement said.

The ministry said Liberia’s Joint Security had been alerted and launched an operation to locate and recapture the escapees.

“Currently, Security personnel are actively searching for and pursuing the escaped inmates,” it added.

The Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation was also directed to verify its records to determine the exact number and identities of the inmates who fled.

“The Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation is completing the verification and reconciliation of the prison records to establish the full details surrounding the jailbreak and escape, including the confirmed number and identities of the inmates involved,” the ministry said.

The ministry said it would release the names and other identifying details of the escapees after the verification exercise to help security agencies and members of the public locate them.

It urged residents to remain vigilant and report information about the whereabouts of any escaped inmate to the police or other security authorities.

However, the ministry cautioned members of the public against attempting to arrest or shelter the escapees.

“Members of the public are advised not to attempt to apprehend any of the escapees themselves or harbour them,” it warned.

Obina was recently convicted by a 12-member jury at the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Margibi County in a major drug-trafficking case.

He was convicted alongside two officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Joe Logan and Lovette Flowers.

The case involved drugs reportedly valued at about US$181,008 and more than L$63.2m.

Reports said Obina and the other escapees were apprehended by community members and security authorities while allegedly attempting to flee following the jailbreak.

The Liberian Ministry of Justice said the Joint Security would provide further updates as the search and recapture operation continued.

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