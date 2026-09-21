It Takes Courage To Step Away – Nancy Iheme Reveals Why She Took Break From Acting

Nollywood actress Nancy Iheme has revealed that she stepped away from acting in 2026 to concentrate on her education and pursue a Master’s degree in Poland.

Naija News reports that the actress disclosed this while reflecting on her life and achievements in a birthday message shared on Instagram.

Iheme explained that taking a break from her acting career was a personal decision she made at the beginning of the year as part of her plans for academic and personal growth.

She described the decision as a new phase in her life and said she was pleased with herself for having the courage to temporarily put her passion for acting aside in order to focus on another important goal.

She said: “2026 has been a very significant year for me. One of the biggest things I promised myself this year was to take a break from acting and pursue my Masters’ degree in Poland. And today, I can proudly say I’m doing it.”

“It takes courage to step away from what you love, even temporarily, to make room for something greater. I’m proud of myself for choosing growth, education, and a new chapter. I know this decision is part of a bigger plan that God has for me.”

“As I step into this new age, I pray for greater clarity, divine direction, deeper wisdom, good health, genuine happiness, meaningful relationships and financial abundance.”