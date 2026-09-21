Access Bank, Harvest Group, Others Turn Up For Ambassador Clark-Omeru, As Letter Of Credence Presented To Hichilema

Nigeria’s new High Commissioner to Zambia, Ambassador Queen Efe Alexandra Clark-Omeru on Friday presented her Letter of Credence to President Hakainde Hichilema.

The ceremony, which took place at the State House in Lusaka, marked her formal admission into Zambia as Nigeria’s highest-ranked diplomatic official. She was accompanied by Mrs Epelle C.A, Nigeria’s former Acting High Commissioner to Zambia.

With the colorful ceremonies over, Ambassador Clark-Omeru hosted members of the Nigerian community and corporate chieftains to lunch at the Nigerian High Commission.

Speaking at the luncheon which was graced by senior management officials of Access Bank, Harvest Group, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Sahara Energy and Dangote Cement, she expressed deep appreciation at the warm reception accorded her by Nigerians and citizens of other countries.

In outpouring of goodwill messages, the Managing Director of Access Bank Zambia, Dr Iheanyi Nwogu, congratulated Ambassador Clark-Omeru on her appointment and commended her commitment to providing strong support for the growth and development of Nigerian-owned businesses.

“Access Bank Zambia assures you of our full support and collaboration as you settle into your assignment. Our doors are open to the High Commission for all initiatives that promote the interests of Nigeria, the Nigerian community, and the shared prosperity of both our countries” Nwogu said.

In her remarks, the Group Managing Director of Harvest Group of Companies Limited, The Very Reverend Adaoha, Ugo-Ngadi, extended warm wishes to Ambassador Clark-Omeru, stating that the Group had a continental vision to impact Africa, and not just Zambia.

She said, “We are driven by the strongest of desires to impact Africa and are encouraged by your determination to see Nigerian businesses and people thrive for the progress of mankind.” Sam Ibemere, Corporate Communications Lead at Harvest Group, represented Adaoha Ugo-Ngadi.

Welcoming the new Ambassador, Nigerians In Diaspora Organization (NIDO) president, Apostle Barrister Joel Akobaro Joseph said, “As Nigerians in the Diaspora, we recognise that we are not only representatives of our individual families and professions, but also ambassadors of Nigeria wherever we find ourselves. We, therefore, remain committed to conducting ourselves in ways that uphold the dignity, values, and positive image of our dear nation.”

Born in 1972, Ambassador Clark-Omeru served as Nigeria’s Consul General for the Littoral and West Regions of Cameroon, becoming the first female to hold the position. Her tour of duty also took her to South Africa and Argentina where she served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner, and Head of Mission respectively.

Appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, she arrived Lusaka in July 2026 to officially begin her tenure as Nigeria’s top envoy to Zambia.