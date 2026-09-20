Liquid Expands Internet Access With New Home Package, Enhanced 4G Offers In Zambia

For many Zambians, access to high-speed internet often depends on affordability. To address this challenge, Liquid Intelligent Technologies has introduced a new K300 Liquid Home package and enhanced its 4G offerings, making reliable connectivity more accessible to households, students, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The new package is part of Liquid’s strategy to expand digital inclusion by lowering the cost of entry to high-speed broadband while giving customers more choice and value.

Speaking in a recent interview with Zambia Monitor, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia Chief Executive Officer Leah Nakazwe Kooma said affordability remained one of the biggest barriers to internet adoption. “We are very excited to introduce the new K300 Liquid Home package. Our goal is to create opportunities for more Zambians to access quality internet services while continuing to grow in the areas where we operate,” Kooma said.

The new offer covers Liquid’s fibre-to-the-home services, while enhanced 4G MiFi and router packages provide flexible connectivity options for customers who require internet access beyond a fixed home connection.

According to Kooma, the focus is not only on affordability but also on delivering reliable, high-speed internet that offers real value to customers. “We want to remove barriers to entry, upgrade our speeds on all our fibre packages to ensure our customers enjoy great speeds, reliable connectivity and excellent value for money,” she said. Fibre provides a robust home broadband experience, while MiFi and router solutions offer flexibility for customers who need connectivity on the move.

“People have different needs and preferences, we believe the speed adjustment on all fibre offerings gives customers the flexibility to choose solutions that best suit their lifestyles and budgets,” Kooma added. The company believes the new packages will particularly benefit entrepreneurs, who increasingly rely on digital platforms to market products, communicate with customers and run their businesses efficiently.

Beyond business, affordable internet access continues to play a critical role in education, enabling students to access online learning materials, conduct research and participate in virtual classes. Kooma said the package enhancements were informed by customer feedback and are designed to improve overall customer experience through increased capacity, affordability and performance.

“These adjustments will help us deliver greater value, better experiences and the high internet speeds our customers expect,” she said. Liquid says it will continue to invest in network capacity, customer experience and service innovation as part of its broader commitment to supporting Zambia’s digital transformation.

Through the new K300 Home package and enhanced 4G offers, the company aims to make fast, reliable internet more accessible, helping more Zambians connect, learn, work and grow in an increasingly digital world.