I Don’t Care About Backlash – Aisha Lawal Reveals Why She Keeps Daughter, Partner Away From Public

Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal, has opened up on her decision to keep her daughter, Zara, and her partner away from public attention.

Speaking during an interview with Morayo Afolabi-Brown, the actress explained that protecting her daughter’s privacy was a deliberate decision and not something she did because of the criticism she might receive online.

Naija News reports that Aisha revealed that Zara was born after a difficult pregnancy experience, adding that the child had a twin brother who did not survive.

She explained that her experience before and during the pregnancy made her particularly protective of her daughter and influenced her decision not to expose the child to social media.

According to the actress, she is uncomfortable with the way children are sometimes treated and criticised on the internet.

She said she would rather keep Zara away from the online space than expose her to possible bullying and unwanted attention.

“Yes, I deliberately covered my daughter’s face at Rakeem’s birthday party because she is the product of my first pregnancy. I became pregnant with them when I was in my 30s, and did you know she had a twin brother who later left?

“I want you all to understand what I went through before having her. I don’t want my daughter Zara to be on the internet at all because I’m not comfortable with the way some people bully children. I don’t care about the backlash online.

“I also deliberately kept my partner and the father of my children away from the public space because I discovered that whatever is covered or concealed is treated with honour and respect”, she said.