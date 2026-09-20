Dangote’s Daughter Reveals Why She And Her Sisters Keep Low Profile

Halima Dangote, daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, has revealed why she and her two sisters, Mariya and Fatima, have maintained a low profile despite growing up in one of Nigeria’s wealthiest families.

In an interview with Bloomberg’s Next Africa special, Halima explained that she and her sisters had chosen to keep their private lives away from public attention and preferred to allow their professional achievements to speak for them.

Naija News reports that she said the sisters were not interested in constantly displaying their wealth, possessions or activities to the public, particularly on social media.

Halima explained that being less recognized had previously allowed them to live more privately, but their growing responsibilities within the Dangote Group had made it increasingly difficult to remain unknown.

According to her, the sisters wanted people to judge them based on their work and the results they achieved rather than their family name or wealth.

She also pointed to the growth, sales, profits and other business figures connected to their various responsibilities within the Dangote Group as evidence of their professional contributions.

She said: “Any time we meet with our co-peers like the kids of our dad’s friends, or people that we’re supposed to, we don’t… I mean, everyone has his own job. We are more… we’re quiet in the sense that we don’t say who we are.

“It’s, I don’t know if it’s fortunate or unfortunate, now people recognise us. But it was easier when we were not recognised; you know, our results speak for themselves.”

“I mean, some people are really comfortable with social media, with being known, with being expressive. I don’t think we are, all three of us are not expressive of what we have or what we own or what we’re doing.

“I think, like Fatima and Mariya said, the results are just the ones speaking for themselves: the sale of this business, the profit of this, the EBITDA, our growth, growing to $100 billion. We are all in those key positions and, I mean, numbers don’t lie,

“I think, yes, I can see one of them. I’ve been watching all of them, so I can definitely see one of the three that can actually lead.”