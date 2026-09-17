You’re All Hypocrites – Do2dtun Tackles Igbo Traders Over Protest Against Chinese Merchants

Media personality Do2dtun has criticized traders who protested against Chinese merchants at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.

Naija News reports that the radio presenter made his position known on 𝕏 while reacting to the protest.

The traders were protesting that some Chinese businesses allegedly moved from manufacturing and wholesale into direct retail sales, putting them in direct competition with Nigerian retailers.

Do2dtun accused the protesters of applying different standards when Nigerians and foreigners are involved in similar situations.

He compared the development with previous cases involving Nigerians abroad and disputes over the treatment of Nigerians in other countries.

He also questioned why foreign traders should be forced out simply because they are able to sell goods at lower prices than some local traders.

He wrote: “Selective outrage. You hated the fact that you were asked to leave Lagos. You called it tribalism. You hated the fact that South Africans chased Nigerians out of South Africa. You called it Xenophobia. What do you call chasing foreigners out of a place cos they sell cheaper than you? If you make excuses for the latter then you are a bldy hypocrite. Your market?. The Nigerians that have shops in China, what would you say about that? Damn you are all bloody hypocrites.”