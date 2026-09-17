My Wife Can’t Kneel For Every Elderly Person – Kunle Remi

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has opened up on his wife, Tiwi, and her approach to showing respect to older people.

Naija News reports that the actor explained that his wife does not consider kneeling before every elderly person necessary when greeting them.

According to him, she reserves the practice for older relatives and people who are particularly close to her.

Remi shared the details during an interview with VJ Adams while speaking about his marriage and some of the differences between him and his wife.

He said Tiwi is comfortable kneeling when greeting her grandparents and parents but does not follow the practice whenever she meets an elderly person.

Remi also spoke warmly about his relationship with his wife, describing her as his best friend and discussing how his faith influenced his decision to get married.

He recalled that his prayers before marriage included asking God to reveal things he did not know and guide him on matters he needed to understand.

The actor also said he prayed with the intention of being prepared to care for the woman who would eventually become his wife.

He said: “My wife doesn’t even understand what kneeling means; she can kneel for her grandparents, her parents, but can’t kneel for every elderly person. My prayer was, God, show me what I don’t know and teach me what I need to know. I’m ready to take care of the woman that will be my wife.”