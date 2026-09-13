Cross River Commissioner For Power Is Dead

The Cross River State Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Prince Eka William, is dead.

Naija News reports that the commissioner’s death was announced by his brother in Nkang William, in a statement on Sunday.

According to Nkang, his brother died suddenly on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at a hospital in Abuja, where he was receiving medical attention.

Nkang expressed disbelief over the sudden death, saying he was still struggling to accept that his brother, who was recently with the family, had suddenly become a memory.

He described William as more than a brother, but also a companion and an important part of the family, saying his death had created a void that words could hardly capture.

The statement read, “I am struggling to believe that I am writing these words about you, my beloved brother, Dr. Eka Williams Abang. How can someone who was here with us suddenly become a memory? How can a familiar voice, a loving presence, and a precious life suddenly be silenced? My heart is broken, and my mind keeps searching for an explanation that can make this painful reality disappear.

“Brother, you were more than a brother to me. You were family, a companion on this journey of life, and someone whose presence carried meaning. There are memories that death cannot erase, conversations that time cannot destroy, and moments together that will remain permanently engraved upon our hearts. Your departure has left a space that words cannot adequately describe.”

Nkang said that despite the pain, the family would continue to celebrate the life his brother lived, the people he touched, the knowledge he shared and the relationships he built.