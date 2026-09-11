Federal Civil Service Announces Dates, Locations For 2026 Promotion Exam

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has announced the dates and examination centres for the 2026 Directorate-Level Promotion Examination for eligible civil servants.

Naija News reports that the examination schedule was contained in a circular dated September 8, 2026, issued by the commission under reference number FC.6243/GOV/2026/VOL.III/22.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ibraheem Zakariyya, disclosed the development in a statement released in Abuja.

According to the commission, the examination will be conducted in two phases, covering candidates taking part in the local and foreign legs of the promotion exercise.

The local examination is scheduled to take place from Monday, September 21, to Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The exercise will cover all applicable grade levels and will be conducted in selected centres across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory.

Candidates in the North-Central zone are expected to write the examination in Lafia, Nasarawa State, while Kaduna, Kaduna State, will serve as the centre for the North-West zone.

For the North-East zone, the designated examination centre is Bauchi, Bauchi State.

In the South-South zone, candidates will sit for the examination in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while Ibadan, Oyo State, will serve candidates from the South-West.

The South-East examination centre has been designated as Enugu, Enugu State.

Abuja will serve as the examination centre for candidates in the Federal Capital Territory as well as the headquarters of the commission.

The commission has advised all accredited candidates to carefully check the information contained on their examination identity cards before the exercise.

Candidates are expected to report at their assigned centres by 7:00 a.m. on the day stated on their examination cards.

The FCSC also warned candidates against appearing at centres different from those assigned to them, stressing that they should only take the examination at the venue stated on their identity cards.

The commission urged candidates to make adequate preparations and confirm their examination details ahead of the scheduled dates.

It also advised them to arrive early at their respective centres to prevent delays or other problems that could affect their participation in the promotion examination.