Tosin Dara Honoured As Creative Industry Icon At SONTA 2026 Conference

Oluwatosin Joshua Dara, renowned filmmaker, cinematographer and Creative Director of Ibumedia, has been honoured with the Creative Industry Icon Award at the 39th International Conference and 40th Annual General Meeting of the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA).

The Award Recognises Filmmaker and Cinematographer’s Growing Influence in Nigeria’s Creative Industry

The conference, held from 18–21 August 2026 at Lead City University, Ibadan, was themed “African Indigenous Knowledge Systems in Performance, Film and Sustainable Futures.” The recognition places Tosin Dara among creative professionals whose contributions continue to advance the Nigerian film and multimedia industry.

With more than a decade of experience spanning filmmaking, cinematography, video production, editing and multimedia storytelling, Tosin Dara has built a reputation for combining technical expertise with compelling visual narratives. Through Ibumedia, he has led productions and creative projects across different sectors, establishing the company as a growing force in Nigeria’s multimedia landscape.

His body of work also extends beyond commercial multimedia production. Tosin Dara has contributed to documentary projects and international initiatives, including the United Nations Youth Climate Change Video Project, while also serving as a Multimedia Storytelling Trainer under the Nigeria Climate Change Response Programme (NCCRP) Capacity Building Workshop for Journalists.



The SONTA recognition, however, signals what may be the beginning of a new chapter in Tosin Dara’s creative journey.

Following the award, Tosin Dara is looking towards expanding his presence in film production, with plans to develop and strengthen More Brains Film, his film-focused creative venture. The expansion is expected to see him move more deliberately into producing narrative films and other screen productions while building on the filmmaking and storytelling experience he has accumulated over the years as a graduate of performing art.

This new direction aligns closely with the central conversation of this year’s SONTA conference, which placed African indigenous knowledge, performance, film and sustainable creative futures at the centre of professional and academic discourse. For Tosin Dara, the next phase is therefore not simply about producing more films, but about creating works that can contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s evolving film culture and provide platforms for African stories, identities and experiences.

Tosin Dara expressed appreciation to the organisers of the conference for the recognition, particularly the Department of Performing Arts, Music & Film Studies, Lead City University, Ibadan, and the Local Organising Committee led by Dr. Adebayo Badeji, for considering him worthy of the honour.

The award comes at a significant point in Tosin Dara’s career—one that reflects both his achievements in cinematography and multimedia production and his ambition to deepen his footprint in filmmaking.

With Ibumedia continuing to drive his multimedia and production activities, and More Brains Film positioned for greater expansion into film production, the recognition by SONTA could mark the beginning of an even more ambitious chapter for the filmmaker.

For Tosin Dara, the Creative Industry Icon Award is not only a celebration of what he has achieved; it is also a recognition of the possibilities ahead.