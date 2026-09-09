‘Ogologomma’ Singer Papi Urhobo Dies After Illness

Nigerian musician, Stephen Ebihor, popularly known as Papi Urhobo, has died following a battle with illness.

Naija News reports that the singer, remembered by many music lovers for his distinctive contribution to Timaya’s hit song, “Ogologomma,” died on September 8.

Urhobo Worldwide, a cultural and digital platform promoting Urhobo heritage, announced his death in a statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

“With profound sadness, we acknowledge the passing of our dear brother, friend, colleague, and fellow entertainer, Stephen Ebihor aka Papy Urhobo,” the statement read.

While confirming the singer’s death, the platform appealed to fans, colleagues and members of the public not to circulate information about his burial until his family releases official details.

“We kindly appeal to the public, friends, colleagues, and fans to refrain from sharing unverified information or details about his burial arrangements until the family makes its official statement,” it said.

The group also thanked those who had supported the singer and asked the public to remember his immediate family during the period of mourning.

“We appreciate everyone for the love, prayers, and support, and we urge friends and members of the public to put the wife and children he left behind in prayers at this difficult time. May Papy’s soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement added.

Before his death, Ebihor had publicly spoken about health challenges following an accident that affected his mobility.

The musician said the accident left him with a cracked bone and made walking difficult.

As his condition persisted, he appealed to Nigerians and well-wishers for financial assistance to undergo surgery, which he hoped would restore his ability to walk.

Ebihor subsequently provided an update thanking those who responded to the appeal and contributed towards his medical treatment.

Ebihor gained wider recognition in the Nigerian music industry through his contribution to “Ogologomma,” a song on Timaya’s 2007 debut studio album, True Story.

His distinctive vocal delivery became a memorable element of the track and introduced him to a wider Nigerian audience.

The collaboration came during the early years of Timaya’s rise in the music industry and helped establish “Ogologomma” as one of the album’s notable songs.

Ebihor is survived by his wife and children, and his family is expected to announce details of his funeral arrangements.