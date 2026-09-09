Nigerian Actress, Zainab Zee Is Dead

Veteran Kannywood actress, Zainab Zee Diamond, has died following a prolonged illness, her family has announced.

The Hausa film actress reportedly died in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2026, shortly after the Fajr prayer.

Her family confirmed the development in a statement announcing her death and acknowledging the support she received during her period of illness.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” the family said, an Islamic expression meaning, “To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.”

According to the family, the actress had been receiving medical treatment for an extended period before her death.

While the family did not disclose details of the illness, they expressed appreciation to those who supported the actress during her treatment.

Funeral arrangements had yet to be announced as of the time of filing this report, with the family saying it would share further details in due course.

Following news of her death, colleagues and fans took to social media to mourn the actress and pay tribute to her contribution to the Hausa-language film industry.

Actors, filmmakers and other members of the Kannywood community remembered Diamond for her work and years in the entertainment industry.

The actress was a familiar figure in Kannywood, the northern Nigerian film industry centred largely in Kano and known for producing predominantly Hausa-language films.