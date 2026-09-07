NOUN Bursar, Marafa Shot Dead In Zamfara

Gunmen have reportedly gunned down the bursar of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Nasiru Marafa.

Naija News reports that NOUN registrar and secretary to council, Oladipo Ajayi, announced Marafa’s death in a statement on Sunday.

Ajayi said Marafa was reportedly shot while returning from Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

He said Marafa’s demise is a profound loss to the university community, describing him as “a distinguished colleague, dedicated administrator and valued member of the NOUN family.”

According to him, the deceased was a dedicated and committed staff member of the university, who served the institution meritoriously and occupied various positions of responsibility during his career.

While extending the university’s condolences to Marafa’s immediate family, relatives, friends, colleagues, and others mourning his death, the registrar also said further information on the burial arrangements would be communicated once the family releases details.

The statement reads, “The Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, Senate, Staff and Students of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), regrets to announce the sudden and untimely passing of the University Bursar, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa, which occurred today, Sunday, 6th September 2026.

“According to information available to the University, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa was reportedly shot while returning from Gusau.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, and grant his family, friends, colleagues and the entire University community the strength to bear this painful loss.”

Marafa was appointed bursar of the university on September 17, 2022, for a five-year tenure scheduled to end in September 2027.