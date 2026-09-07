I Was In Coma And Was Given A 50/50 Chance – Actress Sikiratu Sindodo Recounts Health Crisis

Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke, popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo, has opened up on a severe illness that nearly claimed her life and left her in a coma after months of health problems.

Naija News reports that the Yoruba actress shared the experience during an interview with Oyinmomo TV, explaining that the sickness began with symptoms that appeared similar to malaria and typhoid.

What initially seemed like a common illness, however, later became much more serious as her health continued to deteriorate.

According to the actress, she moved from one hospital to another while doctors tried to understand and treat her condition.

The illness lasted for months and eventually became so severe that she lost consciousness and went into a coma.

During that period, her family was reportedly told that her chances of surviving were uncertain.

Her mother was advised to return home at a point because doctors were not sure whether the actress would recover.

She said: “I was sick like someone who had malaria. Malaria/typhoid, that was it, and that was how it started gradually. From one Hospital to another. I can’t remember how long it lasted. I think it lasted for months because I was in a coma and was given a 50/50 chance. My mum was even told to go home. God answered a lot of prayers in my life. God has been faithful because I don’t want to be emotional.”