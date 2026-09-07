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I Was In Coma And Was Given A 50/50 Chance – Actress Sikiratu Sindodo Recounts Health Crisis

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Sikirat Sindodo
Sikirat Sindodo

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress, Tayo Odueke, popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo, said a severe illness worsened for months and later left her unconscious in a coma.
  • Sikiratu Sindodo told Oyinmomo TV that the sickness started like malaria and typhoid symptoms, before she moved from one hospital to another for treatment.
  • The actress said doctors gave her a 50/50 survival chance and even told her mother to go home because they were unsure she would recover.

Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke, popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo, has opened up on a severe illness that nearly claimed her life and left her in a coma after months of health problems.

Naija News reports that the Yoruba actress shared the experience during an interview with Oyinmomo TV, explaining that the sickness began with symptoms that appeared similar to malaria and typhoid.

What initially seemed like a common illness, however, later became much more serious as her health continued to deteriorate.

According to the actress, she moved from one hospital to another while doctors tried to understand and treat her condition.

The illness lasted for months and eventually became so severe that she lost consciousness and went into a coma.

During that period, her family was reportedly told that her chances of surviving were uncertain.

Her mother was advised to return home at a point because doctors were not sure whether the actress would recover.

She said: “I was sick like someone who had malaria. Malaria/typhoid, that was it, and that was how it started gradually. From one Hospital to another. I can’t remember how long it lasted. I think it lasted for months because I was in a coma and was given a 50/50 chance. My mum was even told to go home. God answered a lot of prayers in my life. God has been faithful because I don’t want to be emotional.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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