Ex-Sierra Leone President Koroma Leaves Nigeria After Two Years As Treason Case Drops

Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has returned to his country after spending more than two years in Nigeria following the discontinuation of criminal proceedings against him.

Naija News reports that Koroma left Nigeria on Sunday after former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan saw him off before his journey back to Freetown.

Koroma had been staying in Nigeria since January 2024 after travelling to the country for medical treatment.

His arrival followed his indictment in Sierra Leone over the November 2023 attacks in the capital, Freetown, in which he was accused of treason and other offences.

The former president remained in Nigeria while the case against him continued in Sierra Leone.

During his stay, Nigeria became his base as efforts were made to resolve the matter and create an opportunity for him to return home.

The Sierra Leonean authorities later discontinued the criminal case against Koroma in July 2026.

The Attorney-General’s office confirmed that the proceedings were no longer active in court, clearing the way for the former president to return to the country.

Jonathan was among those who supported efforts aimed at facilitating Koroma’s return.

He also accompanied him at his departure from Nigeria, bringing an end to the former Sierra Leonean leader’s extended stay in the country.

Koroma served as Sierra Leone’s president between 2007 and 2018.

His departure from the country in 2024 came after he obtained permission from Sierra Leonean judicial authorities to travel to Nigeria for medical care.

His return followed a public announcement by Sierra Leonean Vice President Mohamed Jalloh that Koroma would be coming back as part of efforts to promote peace and national unity.

Upon his arrival in Sierra Leone, Koroma addressed journalists at a press conference and confirmed that he was back in his home country.

He also indicated his willingness to receive advice and take part in consultations as he begins life back in Sierra Leone.