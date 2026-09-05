Nigeria’s E-hailing Market Gets New Entrant As Promiseland Launches Protaxi October 1

Nigeria’s e-hailing market is set to welcome a new entrant as PromiseLand Innovations Limited prepares to officially launch ProTaxi on October 1, 2026, with a focus on affordable rides, technology and environmentally friendly transportation.

ProTaxi is a homegrown ride-hailing platform developed to connect passengers with drivers while providing a safer, reliable and cost-effective means of moving within cities.

The platform is entering the market with a particular focus on the adoption of electric vehicles, which PromiseLand believes could help reduce operating costs for drivers and ultimately make fares more affordable for passengers.

The business is owned by Amb. Lawrence Oloche, who also leads PromiseLand Estate’s drive to develop 100,000 housing units across Nigeria, beginning with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to CEO, drivers can determine their working schedules, allowing them to operate either full-time or for selected hours while earning through the platform.

ProTaxi has also set a long-term goal of becoming a leading eco-friendly ride-hailing platform in Africa.

The company said it intends to achieve this by promoting sustainable and affordable transportation while encouraging the adoption of clean energy.

“We believe getting around should be easy, affordable, and environmentally responsible,” the company said.

Beyond its electric vehicle strategy, ProTaxi incorporates features designed to improve convenience and safety for passengers.

Riders can book trips through the application and connect with available drivers in their locations.

The platform also provides personalised location features, multiple payment options, trip information and access to drivers’ receipts.

Safety features include driver verification, real-time tracking, ratings and reviews.

Passengers can also share their live locations with family members and friends, allowing their journeys to be followed in real time.

For drivers, ProTaxi offers flexible earning opportunities, allowing individuals to determine their working schedules and decide whether to operate full-time or for selected hours.

The October 1 launch will mark PromiseLand Innovations Limited’s expansion into Nigeria’s technology-driven transportation sector.

The PromiseLand brand already has interests in real estate, including a drive to develop 100,000 housing units across Nigeria, beginning with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Its entry into e-hailing extends the company’s business interests from housing into mobility, two sectors that directly affect everyday living.

The launch also comes at a period of rising transportation and vehicle operating costs in Nigeria, creating opportunities for indigenous technology companies to introduce alternative mobility models.

PromiseLand is betting that the combination of electric vehicles, technology and locally developed solutions could help ProTaxi compete in Nigeria’s e-hailing market while providing passengers with affordable transportation options.

Ahead of the October 1 launch, the ProTaxi rider application is available on both iPhone and Android devices.