FG Shuts Down First Niger Bridge For Repairs

The Federal Government has announced the temporary closure of the First Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Naija News understands that the closure is due to emergency rehabilitation and maintenance work that is set to begin on the important bridge linking Anambra and Delta states.

The closure, announced by the Federal Ministry of Works through its Anambra State Field Headquarters on Friday, September 4, 2026, will begin on Monday, September 7, and is expected to last until Monday, September 21.

During the two-week period, motorists will not be allowed to use the First Niger Bridge as contractors carry out repairs on parts of the structure and its road surface.

The government said the decision was necessary because of the deteriorating condition of the bridge, particularly the carriageway and some damaged components.

The Acting Federal Controller of Works in Anambra State, Timothy Emenike, said the emergency intervention followed concerns raised by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during his recent visit to the state.

The contractor handling part of the Onitsha-Enugu Dual Carriageway, SKECC, has been instructed to begin the emergency repairs immediately.

The work will cover the removal of the damaged asphalt surface and the laying of a new asphalt wearing course of about 40 millimetres.

Other activities will include repairs to affected bridge components and other maintenance work needed to improve the condition of the facility.

The ministry also plans to install solar-powered streetlights and closed-circuit television cameras around the bridge as part of the intervention.