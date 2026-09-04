Beyond Cash: SureGifts Unveils New vision for Employee Rewards in Nigeria

Leading digital rewards and incentives company, SureGifts, has unveiled a new vision for the future of employee rewards in Nigeria, following its recently concluded Stakeholders Forum held at Landmark Towers, Lagos.

The forum brought together key stakeholders, including business leaders, human resources professionals, industry experts and corporate decision-makers, to explore the evolving role of rewards, recognition and employee engagement in today’s workplace.

At the centre of the conversations was the growing need for organisations to move beyond traditional, one-size-fits-all employee reward systems and embrace a more flexible, personalised and technology-driven rewards ecosystem.

According to David Fisayo, Managing Director of SureGifts, he said “vouchers are not just about giving people money. It is also a way of giving people value and allowing them to choose what they want.” He also noted that the rewards also help businesses because the money goes back into businesses and the wider economy.

While Odunola Alabi, Partnership Lead at SureGifts, showcased the different product offerings which includes both digital and physical gift cards. The company suite comprises E-vouchers, physical gift cards, bundle & custom gifting, gift voucher API and distribution programs.

SureGifts used the Stakeholders Forum to highlight how organisations can leverage digital solutions to provide employees with greater choice, convenience and value while enabling employers to manage reward and recognition programmes more efficiently.

Founder of Ingenuity HR Solutions, Bolaji Shote spoke about employee experience and why relationships are important in the workplace. She explained that a transaction can get you a sale, but an experience can get you loyalty.

Shote submitted that employee experience includes salary and benefits, recognition, rewards, feeling valued, training and development, teamwork, relationships, leadership and support, growth opportunities, being treated fairly and the ability to contribute to the organisation.

Furthermore, the Founder of Talent Factory, Felix Bissong said “your employees may remember what you paid them but they remember much longer how you made them feel.” He stressed that recognition is not really about the gift, it is about the evidence that someone was paying attention.

The Stakeholders Forum also provided an opportunity for participants to exchange ideas and discuss emerging trends shaping employee engagement and corporate reward strategies in Nigeria.

With businesses increasingly focused on attracting and retaining top talent, SureGifts believes that organisations must rethink their approach to employee recognition. The company is positioning its digital rewards ecosystem as a strategic tool that can help employers strengthen workplace culture, improve engagement and create more meaningful connections with their people.

As the world of work continues to evolve, SureGifts remains focused on expanding the possibilities of corporate rewards by connecting organisations, employees and leading brands through a seamless and inclusive digital ecosystem.

About SureGifts

SureGifts is Nigeria’s leading enterprise platform for rewards, incentives and loyalty. Since 2014, it has served more than 1,000 corporate clients and partners with over 400 merchants across Nigeria and Kenya, powering one of Africa’s largest merchant-backed rewards ecosystems.