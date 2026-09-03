Prominent Nigerian Politicians Who Have Died In 2026

Nigeria has lost several serving and former lawmakers, ministers, deputy governors, party leaders and elder statesmen in 2026.

The list below, updated as of September 3, 2026, highlights notable political figures whose deaths credible sources have confirmed.

1. John Kojo-Brambaifa

Former Bayelsa West Senator John Kojo-Brambaifa died in early January at the age of 81.

He represented Bayelsa West in the Fifth National Assembly and had also served as chairman of Sagbama Local Government Council and the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue.

At the time of his death, he was Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Bassambiri.

2. Barinada Mpigi

Senator Barinada Mpigi died on February 19 at 64 while representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

Until his death, he chaired the Senate Committee on Works. Before joining the Senate in 2019, he served in the House of Representatives.

3. Abdulsalami Ginsau

Abdulsalami Ginsau, Assistant Organising Secretary of the APC in Kano State, died on March 27.

The lawyer was in Abuja for the APC National Convention. Kano APC said he died after being trapped in a malfunctioning hotel elevator.

4. Muhammad Danjuma Hassan

House of Representatives member Muhammad Danjuma Hassan died on April 10 at 66.

He represented Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency of Kano State and served as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary.

5. Ibrahim Galadima

Former Kano State Commissioner Ibrahim Galadima died on April 18 at 78.

He served as a two-time commissioner in Kano and later became a prominent sports administrator, including president of the then Nigeria Football Association from 2002 to 2006.

6. Yaya Bauchi Tongo

Serving federal lawmaker Yaya Bauchi Tongo died on June 12.

He represented the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and died in Abuja following a brief illness.

7. Audu Sule-Katagum

Former Bauchi Deputy Governor Audu Sule-Katagum died on June 20 at 69.

He had served as Chief of Staff before becoming deputy governor between 2018 and 2019 under former Governor Mohammed Abubakar.

8. Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi

Former Ekiti South Senator Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi, SAN, died on June 24 at 75.

He represented Ekiti South between 2011 and 2015 and later served as Ekiti State chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju, which mobilised support for Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election.

9. Ganiyu Kolapo ‘Kola’ Oseni

Veteran Lagos politician Ganiyu Kolapo Oseni died on July 1.

During the Second Republic, he served as organising secretary of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Unity Party of Nigeria in Lagos State.

President Tinubu described him as a political mentor, ally and one of those who introduced him to politics.

10. Turner Isoun

Former Science and Technology Minister Professor Turner Timinipre Isoun died on July 15 in Abuja at 87.

He served as federal minister from 2000 to 2007 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and was also a prominent Ijaw leader and academic.

11. Fatima Mairiga

Yobe APC Deputy Women Leader Fatima Mairiga died on July 25 in Kano after a brief illness.

She helped mobilise women and strengthen the party’s grassroots structure in Yobe State.

12. Abubakar Alhaji

Former Finance Minister Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji died in late July.

He served as Minister of National Planning and later Minister of Finance during the Ibrahim Babangida administration, before becoming Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

13. Ibrahim Aliyu

Former Kebbi Deputy Governor Ibrahim Aliyu died on July 31 following a prolonged illness.

He served as deputy governor under Saidu Usman Dakingari from 2007 to 2015.

14. Peter Ajang Azi

Former Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker Peter Ajang Azi died on August 13.

He represented Jos North-West and served as Speaker between 2015 and 2018.

15. Hamza Usman Darma

Kano APC chieftain Hamza Usman Darma died on August 21 at 76.

President Tinubu described him as a personal friend, committed party member and contributor to Kano State’s progressive political movement.

16. Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide

Former Oyo State Secretary to the Government Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide died on August 25.

He served as SSG during the administration of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

17. Aminu Yusuf Wushishi

National Population Commission Chairman Dr Aminu Yusuf Wushishi died on August 28 at 66, about eight months after assuming office.

He had previously served as Executive Chairman of Wushishi Local Government Area, in Niger State politics and as Special Adviser on Political Affairs to former Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

18. Kaka Mallam Yale

Former Borno Central Senator Kaka Mallam Yale died on August 28 while receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

He represented Borno Central Senatorial District from 2007 to 2011 on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party.

19. Dan Osi Orbih

Prominent PDP chieftain Dan Osi Orbih died on August 31 at 64.

Orbih served for years as Edo State PDP chairman and later as the party’s National Vice-Chairman for the South-South.

He remained influential in PDP politics and was closely associated with the political bloc led by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.