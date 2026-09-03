Disney Star Actor, Carla Jeffery Is Dead

American actress Carla Jeffery, best known for her role as Bree in Disney Channel’s Zombies movie series, has died at the age of 33.

According to a BBC report, Jeffery’s death was announced by her agent, Carla Alexander, who described the actress as a beautiful and highly talented woman whose smile could brighten any room.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Naija News reports that Jeffery gained recognition after featuring as cheerleader Bree in the 2018 Disney Channel movie Zombies. She later returned for the film’s two sequels released in 2020 and 2022.

Before her Disney Channel role, the actress had also appeared in the popular American comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, where she played a recurring character from the Black family that moved in with Larry David after Hurricane Katrina.

Her management company, Alexanders Talent Management, also confirmed her death in an emotional tribute shared on Instagram.

The company said Jeffery had been part of its management family for more than 20 years, adding that it was a privilege to watch her grow from a talented young girl into a successful actress.

The statement described her as a woman remembered for her infectious smile, laughter, talent and the positive energy she brought wherever she went.

The company also extended its condolences to Jeffery’s family and loved ones while asking the public to respect their privacy during the difficult period.

Jeffery’s twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, who is also an actor, shared the tribute alongside a video of his late sister at the beach and an undated text message.

In the emotional message, Carlon expressed his love and pride for his sister, praising her resilience, grace and smile.

He also promised to always have her back, saying their bond would continue both in this life and the next.

Meanwhile, Jeffery’s Zombies co-stars have also taken to social media to mourn her death.

Chandler Kinney, who played Willa in the movie series, said Jeffery’s death did not feel real.

Kinney described her as one of the sweetest and most vibrant people she had known, saying Jeffery’s positive attitude made every day brighter.

She added that Jeffery’s bubbly personality was one of the reasons she brought so much energy and life to the character of Bree.

Another Zombies star, Milo Manheim, who played Zed, shared several pictures with Jeffery and simply wrote: “Love you Carlaboo, the sweetest, kindest, most loving person.”