NDA Releases 78RC Admission List, Sets Deadline For Successful Candidates

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has warned successful candidates for the 78 Regular Combatant Course (78RC) to report to the Academy on time or risk losing their admission slots.

The Academy said candidates offered admission must report to the NDA Ribadu Campus (Old Site), Kaduna, on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

It warned that any successful candidate who fails to report by Monday, September 14, 2026, will forfeit the admission.

The NDA made this known in a statement signed by its Registrar, Brigadier General OA Ogunleye, and shared on the Academy’s 𝕏 handle on Wednesday morning, Naija News reports.

The statement followed the release of the list of successful and reserve candidates selected after the Armed Forces Selection Board exercise for the 78 Regular Course, which was held between July 4 and August 19, 2026.

According to the Academy, only candidates offered admission are expected to report for the exercise. They will be received at the Drill Shed, NDA Old Site, Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna.

Candidates placed on the reserve list, however, may be invited later if vacancies arise.

The Academy said such candidates would be contacted through the email addresses and telephone numbers they used during registration.

Documents Candidates Must Bring

Successful candidates are required to report with the original copies of their credentials.

These include the First School Leaving Certificate, Primary School Testimonial, WAEC/NECO results, Senior Secondary School Testimonial, Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age and Letter of State of Origin.

Candidates must also present the original, duly endorsed Parent/Guardian Consent Form.

The NDA stressed that photocopies of the required documents would not be accepted.

“Any candidate who fails to present originals of the stated documents will not be accepted into the Academy,” the notice stated.

Beyond their academic and personal documents, candidates are expected to arrive with specified clothing, footwear, sports equipment, bedding and other personal items.

The required items include black and white trousers, a dark-coloured lounge suit, national dress, black cover shoes, white and brown canvas shoes, football boots, a hockey stick, white shirts, socks, bed sheets and a pressing iron.

Female candidates are expected to bring additional items, including black low-heel cover shoes, dark-coloured lounge skirts, black or blue short tights and trouser suits.

The NDA also directed all successful candidates to upload their O’Level results on the JAMB portal before reporting.

Candidates who were not offered admission into their preferred academic department are expected to log into the JAMB portal and make the necessary change.

The Academy further instructed all selected candidates to accept their admission through the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) before reporting.

Meanwhile, the NDA said successful candidates would not be permitted to receive visitors or leave the Academy during the first three months of their training.

The Academy urged all successful candidates and their parents to take the instructions seriously and ensure strict compliance with the admission requirements.