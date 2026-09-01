Bank Of America VP, Erin Piacenti Killed

A 32-year-old vice president of Bank of America, Erin Piacenti, has been killed in a stabbing incident at Times Square in New York City, United States.

Naija News reports Piacenti, who worked in the bank’s business selection and conflicts unit, was attacked on Monday during an incident that also left another person injured.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Piacenti was a vice president at Bank of America.

The banking giant confirmed her death in a statement issued to Reuters on Tuesday, expressing shock over the loss of its employee.

The bank said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones.”

New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, said during a briefing on Monday that a woman armed with several knives attacked two people at Times Square.

Mamdani said police officers responded to the incident, using a Taser before opening fire. The New York Police Department subsequently confirmed that Piacenti suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead.

NYPD Commissioner, Jessica Tisch, said preliminary findings indicated that the attacks appeared to have been random and unprovoked.

The NYPD identified the suspect as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, who was killed by police officers as they responded to the attack.

The police department said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident were still ongoing.

“The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Force Investigation Division,” the department said in a statement.

Piacenti’s death occurred close to Bank of America’s Manhattan operations. The financial institution’s Manhattan office is located at One Bryant Park, near Times Square.