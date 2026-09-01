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Bank Of America VP, Erin Piacenti Killed

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Erin Piacenti, Bank of America vice-president
Erin Piacenti, Bank of America vice-president

Key Takeaways

  • Bank of America vice president, Erin Piacenti, 32, died after a stabbing attack at Times Square in New York City on Monday.
  • New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, said a woman with several knives attacked two people, and police used a Taser before opening fire.
  • NYPD Commissioner, Jessica Tisch, said the attack looked random and unprovoked, while police identified suspect Pamela Cisneros, 49, who died at the scene.

A 32-year-old vice president of Bank of America, Erin Piacenti, has been killed in a stabbing incident at Times Square in New York City, United States.

Naija News reports Piacenti, who worked in the bank’s business selection and conflicts unit, was attacked on Monday during an incident that also left another person injured.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Piacenti was a vice president at Bank of America.

The banking giant confirmed her death in a statement issued to Reuters on Tuesday, expressing shock over the loss of its employee.

The bank said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones.”

New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, said during a briefing on Monday that a woman armed with several knives attacked two people at Times Square.

Mamdani said police officers responded to the incident, using a Taser before opening fire. The New York Police Department subsequently confirmed that Piacenti suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead.

NYPD Commissioner, Jessica Tisch, said preliminary findings indicated that the attacks appeared to have been random and unprovoked.

The NYPD identified the suspect as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, who was killed by police officers as they responded to the attack.

The police department said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident were still ongoing.

“The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Force Investigation Division,” the department said in a statement.

Piacenti’s death occurred close to Bank of America’s Manhattan operations. The financial institution’s Manhattan office is located at One Bryant Park, near Times Square.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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