2027: PDP Governorship Candidate Accepts Gov Otu’s Challenge

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Cross River State, Arthur-Javis Archibong, has accepted a challenge from Governor Bassey Otu to a public debate.

Naija News reports that Archibong accepted the challenge on Tuesday while addressing journalists in Calabar.

He stated that he is ready to engage Otu at any time and venue chosen, provided that the governor would be present.

He was responding to a challenge issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Ekpenyong Cobham.

He said, “I am willing to honour the challenge to a debate, on one condition: that Governor Bassey Otu will be there in person. The people deserve to hear directly from those seeking to lead them, not from proxies.”

Archibong said he would not engage in a war of words with Cobham, describing the commissioner as his brother but noting that he was not a candidate in the election.

“Pastor Cobham is my brother. But he is not on the ballot, so I will not join issues with him,” he said.

The PDP candidate also criticised the Otu administration over what he described as its response to recent crises in the state, including landslides and the fire incident at the SPAR Shopping Mall in Calabar.

He questioned the administration’s frequent foreign trips and signing of Memoranda of Understanding, challenging the government to show how many of the agreements had translated into tangible projects, jobs and economic opportunities for Cross Riverians

“Government keeps going out for MoUs, but Cross Riverians are yet to see the dividends.

“After so many MoUs, show me how many have translated to successful projects that are addressing the pitiful situation of this state. Where are the factories? Where are the jobs? Where is the relief for the ordinary man?” he asked.

Archibong expressed sympathy for traders, workers and business owners affected by the SPAR fire, promising that his administration, if elected, would strengthen emergency response and equip the state fire service with water, diesel and other necessary equipment.