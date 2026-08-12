Your Lawsuit Can’t Scare Me Away From Asking For My Children – Obasi Replies Judy Austin 

Emmanuel Obasi, the estranged former husband of actress Judy Austin, has reacted to a ₦1 billion lawsuit against him, saying the legal action will not stop his efforts to regain access to his children.

Naija News reports that Obasi spoke on the matter in a statement shared on his Facebook page, where he questioned the reason for the lawsuit after he publicly discussed his experience and his attempts to reconnect with his children.

He expressed disbelief over the amount reportedly involved in the case and said he had been laughing about the situation because he did not believe the lawsuit would prevent him from pursuing his children.

The former husband also questioned why he had allegedly been denied access to the children and accused those involved of influencing them against him.

He maintained that the legal action would not frighten him or make him abandon his demand to see his children.

“One billion. Mr Obasi has become Central Bank. You sue me one billion. You fit count them? I’m just laughing since yesterday. Some people don’t know the reason why I’m laughing.

“There is nothing I cannot do to have my children. Just mark my word. Why are you hiding my children from me? Why are you manipulating those children? Do you think that lawsuit can scare me away from asking for my children? The answer is no. You don’t know me very well”, he said.