Terrorism Trial: Court Denies Alleged School Attack Suspect Bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja has refused bail to a man standing trial over an alleged plot to carry out coordinated attacks on schools in the Federal Capital Territory.

Naija News reports that Justice Joyce Abdulmalik denied the bail application filed by the defendant, John Jude Agbo, after the prosecution presented its fourth witness and closed its case.

Agbo is facing terrorism and cybercrime charges over allegations that he planned attacks targeting schools, pupils and teachers in Abuja.

In her ruling, Justice Abdulmalik held that the defence failed to provide sufficient assurance that the defendant would remain available for trial if released on bail.

The judge consequently ordered that Agbo remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the determination of the case.

The court said the seriousness of the charges and the need to ensure the defendant’s attendance throughout the proceedings were relevant considerations in deciding the application.

Earlier, an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) testified as the fourth prosecution witness.

The witness told the court that investigators uncovered an alleged plot involving Agbo and other collaborators to attack several schools in the FCT.

According to the operative, the investigation included the analysis of messages allegedly sent to the affected schools.

The messages reportedly demanded large sums of money and threatened attacks against students and teachers if the payments were not delivered to specified locations.

During the proceedings, the prosecution tendered an audio-visual recording of Agbo’s interview with DSS investigators.

The court admitted the recording in evidence and played it in open court.

Following the testimony and presentation of the recording, the prosecution announced that it had closed its case.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter until September 24, 2026, for Agbo to open his defence.