Senate Reject Probe Of ‘Fake Agency’, PFIPC

The Senate has declined a motion seeking an independent investigation into the controversy involving the Presidency and Adeniyi Adeyemi, who allegedly presented himself as the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) for the second time.

Naija News reports that Senator representing the Kano South Senatorial District, Suleiman Kawu, raised the matter during Wednesday’s plenary under matters of urgent public importance.

In response, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, ruled against the motion, stating that events have overtaken the issue and the culprit has been charged to court.

Akpabio also cited President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the issue, adding that probing it would probably be jumping the gun.

He said, “In my view, the issue has been overtaken by events as the culprit has been charged to court. It is now sub judice to attempt to go into it again. Mr President has already directed an investigation. If we go into it now, we will probably be jumping the gun.”

Despite Akpabio’s ruling, Senator Kawu argued that the National Assembly still has the constitutional duty to carry out its oversight role, regardless of any action taken by the executive.

The Senate’s decision follows the Federal High Court’s order to arrest Adeyemi for failing to appear for his arraignment on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged forgery, fraud and impersonation.

Justice Umar directed security agencies to arrest him and produce him in court on September 30.

According to the charges, Adeyemi allegedly forged an appointment letter purportedly issued by Tinubu and signed by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Adeyemi is also accused of forging official presidential documents, falsely claiming to be the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, and using fake documents to request office space from the State House.