Bandit Kingpin, Sani Yellow Denies Death Report (Video)

A notorious bandit leader, Sani Yellow, has appeared in a video to deny reports that he was killed during a recent security operation in Zamfara State.

The video was shared on 𝕏 on Wednesday by a user identified as Mobilisingnigerians, days after reports claimed that a bandit commander bearing the name Sani Yellow had been killed in Anka Local Government Area.

In the footage, the bandit kingpin dismissed the reports of his death, while a message accompanying the post attributed the confusion to mistaken identity.

The post claimed that the person killed during the security operation was another bandit commander who also used the nickname “Yellow.”

The message read, “UPDATE: Alhaji Sani Yellow posted a video denying his death that occurred two days ago, which was wrongly posted on social media.

“However, the image of the dead bandit killed is a commander, Yellow, loyal to Gwaska. The name Yellow has become a popular name and a nickname in the banditry world.”

The latest development suggests that the slain suspect was not Alhaji Sani Yellow but another commander allegedly loyal to a bandit leader identified as Gwaska.

Earlier Report Claimed Commander Killed

Reports had earlier emerged that a notorious bandit commander identified as Kachalla Sani Yellow was killed during a security operation in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The slain commander was accused of coordinating attacks along the Anka–Bagega Road and other parts of the area.

He was reportedly killed during a confrontation involving the Maiduguri Special Vigilantes, who were said to be supporting counter-banditry operations in the state.

His body was subsequently displayed to residents in Anka as evidence of the operation’s success.

The emergence of the video has now raised questions over the true identity of the bandit killed during the operation.