I Told My Wife To Pray That Tinubu Will Not Look Away From Us – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he appealed to his wife to keep praying that President Bola Tinubu would not ignore the FCT Administration under his leadership.

Naija News reports that he made the revelation during the commissioning of water supply network to Bwari Satellite town as part of projects earmarked to celebrate Tinubu’s third year anniversary in office.

Attesting to her prayers being answered, Wike disclosed that Tinubu has continued to give the FCTA under his administration the full support to change the narrative in the capital city.

He said: “You see when people are happy those in authority will be happy but when people are not happy those in authority will not, after all, what is governance? Governance is to make people happy, change their lives, to make it to be better and that is what Asiwaju Tinubu is doing.

“I have said to people, I was a governor and I was a minister before, you can be a minister and if you don’t have that support it will be difficult for you to go forward.

“You must have that support and that’s why each day I wake up I tell my wife because she prays a lot, I don’t know how to pray very well, the best prayer I can pray is lord, let me come back safely today, but she prays very well; so continue to pray that Mr President will not look away from us and Mr president has given FCT all the support required to change the narratives.

“That’s why we on our own part will not disappoint Mr President, we are happy for the support and will continue to do everything to make sure that the people of FCT are also happy.”

Wike noted the residents of the FCT are happy due to the support the FCTA under his leadership enjoys from Tinubu.

The minister disclosed that they expressed this happiness by voting council chairmen Tinubu supported during the last area council election in the FCT.

“I know that you are happy because during the area council election you expressed that happiness by voting for all the area council chairmen that are in support of Bola Tinubu which has never happened in the history of the FCT,” he added.