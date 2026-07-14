Niger Governor, Bago Announces 2027 Running Mate

Niger State Governor, Umaru Mohammed Bago, has retained his Deputy, Yakubu Garba, as running mate for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that Bago made the announcement on Tuesday at the Government House in Minna, the state capital.

Bago also stated that Garba’s name will be uploaded alongside his own on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

He said, “According to the provision of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, when the governor is to submit a nomination to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, he shall nominate a deputy governor.

“In the last few months, a lot of things have been in the air. So, I have called you to come and witness that my Deputy, Yakubu Garba, is still my running mate in 2027.”

In other news, a 38-year-old man, Hamisu Abdullahi, was recently apprehended for shouting “no water, no light” during Governor Bago’s visit to the Emir of Suleja.

According to the Niger State Police Command, Abdullahi was arrested for attempting to disrupt government activities during the governor’s visit.

The state police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, told Daily Trust that Abdullahi was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna.

He said, “One Hamisu Abdullahi, 38, of Suleja, was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna, on March 20, 2026, for suspected thuggery and attempting to disrupt government activities.”