Court Grants Katsina Analyst ₦500,000 Bail In Defamation Case

A Chief Magistrates’ Court II sitting in Katsina has granted bail to a security analyst and public affairs commentator, Dr Bashir Kurfi, who is standing trial over statements allegedly defamatory of the Katsina State Government.

Naija News reports that Kurfi, a former lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, is facing two counts of defamation of character and injurious falsehood.

The offences are said to be contrary to Sections 308 and 309(1) of the Penal Code Law of Katsina State.

According to the First Information Report presented before the court, Kurfi allegedly made the disputed comments during an interview broadcast by Trust TV on June 24, 2026.

He was accused of claiming during the interview that the Katsina State Government sponsored some bandit leaders to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

The prosecution alleged that the claim was false and malicious, arguing that it was capable of damaging the reputation of the state government and the people of Katsina.

At the resumed proceedings, the prosecution counsel informed the court that investigations into the matter had been completed and that the state was ready to commence trial.

Counsel to the defendant, A.D. Umar, subsequently renewed his application for bail.

Umar argued that Kurfi was entitled to remain on bail pending the hearing and determination of the charges against him.

Delivering his ruling, Chief Magistrate Zaharaddeen Sani admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦500,000, with two sureties.

The court directed that both sureties must own landed properties within the Katsina metropolis.

It further ruled that each surety would forfeit ₦500,000 to the state should the defendant abscond or fail to appear before the court whenever required.

Following the bail ruling, the court adjourned the case until August 13, 2026, for the commencement of the hearing.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, Umar expressed confidence that the judicial process would clear his client of the allegations.

He maintained that the defence was prepared to present its case when the trial begins.